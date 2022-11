Woman killed in test drive crash outside Florida car dealership

A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership.

The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Test drive in Winter Haven ends with #FatalCrash on Sat. (Nov26) at around 5:42pm. 76yr old passenger was killed as the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was in was pulling back into the dealership, and into the path of westbound SUV on Cypress Gardens Blvd. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/ItZOsPhctw — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) November 27, 2022

Investigators said the man -- identified by CBS affiliate WKMG as Clifford Worme --test driving the 2023 Nissan Rogue made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle as they were returning to the car lot.

First responders found Jean Worme dead at the scene, officials said. Clifford Worme suffered minor injuries. The sales representative from the dealership, who had gone on the test drive, and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured, the report said.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is continuing.