Tennis legends face off against amateurs in South Florida's Pickleball Slam
HOLLYWOOD -- The Second Annual Pickleball Slam took place at Hard Rock Casino in South Florida this weekend, as the legends of tennis competed for a $1 million prize.
Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe, Steffi Graf, Jack Sock and James Blake took part in the round-robin competition, as they tested their world-class tennis skills on the Pickleball courts.
The tennis stars also took part in a pro-am in Miami Beach on Saturday, as they played with amateurs in front of a capacity crowd. CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma caught up with the celebrities and has more from Pickleball Slam.
