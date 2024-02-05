Tennis legends face off against amateurs in South Florida's Pickleball Slam

HOLLYWOOD -- The Second Annual Pickleball Slam took place at Hard Rock Casino in South Florida this weekend, as the legends of tennis competed for a $1 million prize.

Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe, Steffi Graf, Jack Sock and James Blake took part in the round-robin competition, as they tested their world-class tennis skills on the Pickleball courts.

The tennis stars also took part in a pro-am in Miami Beach on Saturday, as they played with amateurs in front of a capacity crowd. CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma caught up with the celebrities and has more from Pickleball Slam.