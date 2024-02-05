Watch CBS News
Tennis legends face off against amateurs in South Florida's Pickleball Slam

By Harry Cicma

/ CBS Miami

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosted second annual Pickleball Slam
HOLLYWOOD -- The Second Annual Pickleball Slam took place at Hard Rock Casino in South Florida this weekend, as the legends of tennis competed for a $1 million prize. 

Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe, Steffi Graf, Jack Sock and James Blake took part in the round-robin competition, as they tested their world-class tennis skills on the Pickleball courts.

The tennis stars also took part in a pro-am in Miami Beach on Saturday, as they played with amateurs in front of a capacity crowd.  CBS News Miami's Harry Cicma caught up with the celebrities and has more from Pickleball Slam. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 7:02 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

