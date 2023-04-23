Tennis apparel brand uses recycled water bottles to make clothing

MIAMI -- Tennis apparel brand, J-Game, is making its clothing using recycled water bottles.

The company uses between 75 and 100 percent recycled fabric.

"I don't use single-use plastic water bottles, but many people do. At least J-Game is using fabric that takes those bottles and converts them. They go through a melting process into yarn, and that becomes fabric." Founder of J-Game, Jackie Meretsky, stated

"I have children, I really care about the world they live in and the world my generation leaves for our children."

Meretsky's passion for sustainability is a reminder that there are ways to help the Earth while fulfilling your passion and purpose.