Tennis apparel brand uses recycled water bottles to make clothing

MIAMI -- Tennis apparel brand, J-Game, is making its clothing using recycled water bottles. 

The company uses between 75 and 100 percent recycled fabric.

"I don't use single-use plastic water bottles, but many people do. At least J-Game is using fabric that takes those bottles and converts them. They go through a melting process into yarn, and that becomes fabric." Founder of J-Game, Jackie Meretsky, stated 

 "I have children, I really care about the world they live in and the world my generation leaves for our children."

Meretsky's passion for sustainability is a reminder that there are ways to help the Earth while fulfilling your passion and purpose. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 9:53 AM

