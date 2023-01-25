Watch CBS News
Telehealth eyed for medical marijuana

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Two Republican lawmakers filed proposals this week that would allow physicians to use telehealth to recertify medical-marijuana patients. 

Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, and Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed the proposals (SB 344 and HB 387) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. 

Patients are required to receive in-person physical exams from physicians to get certified to use medical marijuana. 

Under current law, they also are required to be evaluated in person at least once every 30 weeks for recertification. 

The bills, however, would allow recertification to be done through telehealth, which generally involves using online technology to provide care remotely.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 7:27 PM

