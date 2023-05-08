Teens can work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness

MIAMI - May is Mental Health Awareness month and Planet Fitness wants teens to make both their mental and physical health a priority once school is out.

To that end, they are offering free memberships to teens aged 14 to 19 this summer.

It's the third year of the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program which includes workouts tailored to teens and personal training.

Teens can sign up for it now with a parent or guardian. It runs through August 31st.

Ten teens who participate in the Summer Pass program will win ten-thousand dollar academic scholarships. To be considered, they have to share a clip on TikTok describing their High School Summer Pass experience.

During the course of the program, Planet Fitness will have a High School Summer Pass leaderboard which keeps track of the number of sign-ups from each school. At the end of the summer, the top 10 schools on the leaderboard will each receive a $10,000 grant. The winners can use these grants for new athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes, and health and wellness classes.