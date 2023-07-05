Teen's fingers partially amputated in Lauderhill firework explosion

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center early Wednesday morning after a firework explosion in Lauderhill partially amputated the fingers on his left hand and burned his face.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said the 13-year-old appears to have been attempting to light a mortar-type of firework in the area of NW 12th Place and 33rd Avenue when it happened.

Thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms across the country each year. Nearly 74 percent of firework-related injuries happen between June 18 and July 18.

Around 10,200 people visited ER departments for these injuries in 2022, according to the CPSC report. That number is down from 2021 when about 15,600 people visited the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries.

Firecrackers tend to be the leading cause of emergency room visits. Most often those injured are teens using store-bought fireworks, according to the state's health department.

There were at least 11 reported deaths linked to fireworks last year, which the commission reported was down from 15 deaths in 2021.