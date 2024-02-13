Watch CBS News
Teen's family, Miami Gardens police seek answers in decade's old fatal shooting

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - At just 16 years old, Zamari Pierre Louis knew he wanted to serve his church. 

He had just done his trial sermon and was on his way to being a pastor, but the dream died when he was murdered.

It was a decade ago, but the pain is very real for his family.

With no arrests, his family joined Miami Gardens police Tuesday to plead for help in solving this cold case. 

"We are grieving. They felt they could take my baby away," said his mother Sherita Smalls. 

Police say on January 15, 2014, Zamari had gone to a convenience store on NW 22nd Avenue. He was walking home and at 7:55 pm was confronted by a gunman at 15941 NW 18th Avenue.

That is when he was shot and killed. 

"My son was very loved. This was senseless," said Smalls.

Police said he was targeted, but it wasn't a robbery. Miami Gardens detectives say the shooter may have been in a white car and is described as six feet tall and wearing a hoodie. 

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS or crimestoppers.

