MIAMI - Authorities are investigating just what led to a teen being shot Monday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the teen was found in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the teen appears to be about 16 years old.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.