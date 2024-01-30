Watch CBS News
Teen shot at Deerfield Beach home, arrest made

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made after a teen was shot Monday evening in a Deerfield Beach home.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said their deputies were sent to the home near Sample Road and Dixie Highway in response to a call about a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived they found a teen who had been shot. The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed as stable.

At the home, 33-year-old Dexter Liberal was detained for questioning. He was later arrested and has been charged with felony attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in public. 

