Teen on electric scooter died after being hit by a car in North Lauderdale

Teen on scooter died after he was hit by a car

Teen on scooter died after he was hit by a car

Teen on scooter died after he was hit by a car

FORT LAUDERDALE - A young teen boy died after the scooter he was riding on was hit by a car in North Lauderdale.

This is the second death involving a teen on a scooter in the last month and a half.

On Thursday, just before 5 p.m., the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan was heading east on West McNab Road in the center lane when she hit a 13-year-old on a standup electric scooter who was west in the lane.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Mercedes didn't realize the teen on the scooter was coming toward her until he was directly in front of her car. They said she tried to avoid hitting him, but he ended up crashing into the passenger side of the car. The impact sent him flying off the scooter, he landed in the middle of the road.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later. The sheriff's office said the Mercedes driver remained on the scene. They added that they didn't believe excessive speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

On March 18th, a 16-year-old Cooper City High School student died after being hit by a car while riding his scooter to campus.

Anthony Malec was hit in the area of 9401 Stirling Road, very close to the school. The sheriff's office said Malex was crossing Stirling Road diagonally, going toward the school, when he drove into the path of a Tesla. He was not at a crosswalk.

Excessive speed and impairment were not factors in this deadly crash either.