Teen motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that killed a 16-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said it happened at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, as Sidivan Corrade Dos Santos was riding a 2021 Qipai SS3 motorcycle in the bicycle lane adjacent to the northbound lane on Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Authorities said Esperanza Massiell Rosales Diaz was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry in the single designated northbound lane on Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Detectives said, "the Camry slowed and completed a right turn onto Northeast 42nd Street. The motorcycle, failing to slow to allow the Camry to complete its permitted turn, struck the rear passenger side door."

Dos Santos was transported to Broward Health North, where he later died.

Rosales Diaz did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the investigation is pending.