Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach.
It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street.
The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.
Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
