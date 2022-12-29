Watch CBS News
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach.

It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street.

The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

