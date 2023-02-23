14-year-old girl killed in gated Opa-locka community

MIAMI - A teen was killed in an overnight shooting at a gated community in Opa-locka.

It happened around 3 a.m. in a two story townhome at Mirage at Sailboat Cove, in the 14500 block of NW 17th Path.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the residence. After the shooting, her 19-year-old sibling ran to neighbors' homes to get help. One of the doors he knocked on was that of an off-duty Opa-locka police officer who drove them to the townhouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called and pronounced the girl dead.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Miami-Dade police department's homicide bureau for questioning.

There were four other siblings in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed and are with family members. The children's mother was working at the time.

Family members told investigators they had no idea there was a gun in the house.

According to police, it's possible that the 19-year-old found the gun and brought it inside the residence. They have not released any details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.