Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen expected to be charged with murder in Deerfield Beach shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th.

The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North.

Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died.

Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.