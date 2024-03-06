Teen driver not charged in dramatic police chase
MIAMI — The driver behind the chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday will not face criminal charges, police say.
The teenager had no criminal history and there was no property damage or personal injury reported.
Chopper 4 was over the scene when a Miami-Dade police chase came to an end deep in southwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning.
Police say they tried to pull over a van Monday morning. But the driver took off.
The chase ended in a vacant lot near southwest 192nd Avenue and 344th Street.
The driver bailed out and tried to jump over a fence.
The teen driver was issued multiple traffic citations.
