Caught on Camera: Teen leads police on chase in stolen car

MIAMI - A northeast Miami-Dade teen, accused of assaulting a police officer, was taken into custody after a brief chase.

On Monday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper received a call about a stolen car that was involved in an "aggravated assault on a police officer in Opa-locka," according to the arrest report.

The trooper was told the car was on State Road 826 heading south and had exited at NW 58th Street. The trooper drove to the area and spotted the vehicle being driven at a "high rate of speed and running red lights," on NW 79th Avenue, according to the report.

As the driver approached NW 36th Street in Doral the trooper attempted a PIT (Precise Immobilization Technique) in order to end the chase but failed to stop the car.

A few blocks later, and several streets over, the driver of the stolen car lost control and drove over a concrete median while attempting to make a U-turn.

The trooper tried the PIT move again and this time was able to stop the car.

According to the arrest report, the driver got out and reportedly tried to make a run for it but was quickly taken into custody.

The 16-year-old has been charged with grand theft and fleeing a law enforcement officer.