Teen accused of fatally shooting North Miami HS football QB Mekhi Stevenson to remain in custody, judge rules

Judge orders teen to remain in custody after fatal shooting of North Miami HS football star

Judge orders teen to remain in custody after fatal shooting of North Miami HS football star

Judge orders teen to remain in custody after fatal shooting of North Miami HS football star

MIAMI- The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing North Miami High School football player Mekhi Stevenson earlier this week during a gun play incident will remain behind bars for the time being, a Miami-Dade court judge rule Thursday.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michelle Alvarez Barakat told the teen, whom CBS 4 is not naming because he is a minor, that she was not ordering his release because of certain considerations.

"I do have grave concerns for his safety and the safety of the community," she said before ruling the suspect will remain in custody.

Mekhi Stevenson

The public defender representing the teen said the accused shooter does not have an arrest history. He is expected to return back in court on December 20th.

The teen is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death Tuesday of 17-year-old Mekhi, the quarterback for North Miami's football team.

Investigators have said Mekhi's younger brother and several friends were over when the teen suspect pulled out a gun and started playing with it.

According to investigators, Mekhi's younger brother told the boy to put the gun away.

The teen was allegedly warned the weapon was loaded but he didn't believe it. Police say that's when he allegedly aimed the gun at Mekhi and fired, shooting the victim in the chest.

Mekhi collapsed after trying to leave the room and was pronounced died at the home.

The victim's mother said Mekhi, one of seven siblings, always had a smile on his face. She has said she still does not understand why the teen had a gun to begin with.

"At 15 years old, what is he doing with a gun?" Sonya Stevenson said. "What is he doing with a gun? I can't sleep I can't eat, I can't think. I'm just lost. I'm lost."