Teacher at West Homestead K-8 Center arrested, accused of romantic, sexual relationship with student

MIAMI -- A teacher at a Homestead school on Thursday was facing charges in connection with allegations that he carried on a romantic sexual relationship with a student who was 12 year old at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.

Teacher accused of sex with underage student. Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Davis Augustine Hodge Jr., 30, of Tamarac, and a teacher at West Homestead K-8 Center, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of engaging in a sexual act with a child.

A judge on Thursday declined to set bond for Hodge, who was being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

According to Miami-Dade police, parents of the girl, who is now 13, told investigators that the man had a sexual relationship with the girl that apparently started last October.

in a written statement, the school district said they removed Hodge from campus after learning of the allegations.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual," the district statement said. "As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."

Hodge was the girl's science teacher and director of the school's chess club, of which she was a member, according to officials.

Police detectives wrote that the relationship began with texts and direct messages sent via Instagram that allegedly included an exchange of pictures between the two of their sexual private parts, according to the police report.

The online communication between the two advanced to touching and ultimately progressed to oral sex and penetration on numerous occasions from November to Jan. 6 of this year, according to the police report.

The police officer said the girl was unable to provide exact dates and the number of times the two met for sex.

According to officials, the two would engage in a relationship after the chess club meeting had ended and other student members had left the classroom

The girl "stated that she and Hodge are boyfriend/girlfriend because Hodge informed her this," the police officer wrote.

Police said the girl provided text messages that corroborated her account of their romantic and sexual relationship.