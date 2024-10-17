Taylor Swift wears glitter freckles designed by South Florida entrepreneur

MIAMI GARDENS - Last Monday, pop icon Taylor Swift made waves when she arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs game sporting a dazzling new look. Her appearance wasn't just a treat for fans – it was a dream come true for one South Florida entrepreneur.

Swift's outfit for the game was already turning heads – a plaid Vivienne Westwood ensemble that screamed classic Taylor. But it was her makeup that really caught everyone's attention.

"Everybody noticed Taylor wearing glitter freckles," Aliett Buttelman, the entrepreneur behind the look, said. "She's not usually as bold with makeup, so this was a very bold look for her."

Aliett Buttelman explains her freckled glitter process with CBS News Miami reporter Lisa Petrillo. CBS News Miami

Those sparkling specks adorning Swift's face are called Fazits Glitter Freckles, the brainchild of Buttelman herself. For Aliett, seeing her creation on one of the biggest stars in the world was overwhelming.

"I'm immediately sobbing as 10 million people have now seen [the freckles] online," Aliett shared in an emotional TikTok. "We were so grateful that it was being third-party validated by an icon of our generation."

This glittery triumph was no accident. Aliett claims she's been manifesting this moment for months.

"Last May, I manifested that we were gonna get it on Taylor Swift by the end of this year," she said. "I posted a TikTok on my personal profile saying we're gonna send this to Taylor Swift's makeup artist, Laurie Turk."

Aliett, a former model, co-founded the company with her business partner. They started with skincare patches before stumbling upon their glittery goldmine. The timing for these sparkly sensations couldn't have been better – they launched last April at Coachella and sold out in the first seven days.

But nothing could have prepared Aliett for the Taylor Swift effect. "In the first 48 hours [after Swift wore them], we've grown 3,500%," she reveals.

The patches are simple to use: press, peel, and presto – instant glamor!

Aliett has some words of wisdom for other dreamers out there:

"Put out to the world what you wanna receive, and if you keep working hard, it can happen," Aliett said. "I've been telling every female entrepreneur: you can have your own Taylor Swift moment."

Information is available on her Instagram page.