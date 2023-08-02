Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift reportedly gives $55 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew

/ CNN

MIAMI -- No bad karma for Taylor Swift.

People Magazine reports the pop star has given more than 55-million dollars to her Eras Tour crew.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and caterers.

The grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later in August, Swift takes the Eras Tour to Latin America and then will head across to Europe, Asia, and Australia in 2024.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:48 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.