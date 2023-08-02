Taylor Swift reportedly gives $55 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew

MIAMI -- No bad karma for Taylor Swift.

People Magazine reports the pop star has given more than 55-million dollars to her Eras Tour crew.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and caterers.

The grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later in August, Swift takes the Eras Tour to Latin America and then will head across to Europe, Asia, and Australia in 2024.