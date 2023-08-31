Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour' coming to movie theaters in October

Taylor Swift fans to take over Acrisure Stadium next week Taylor Swift fans to take over Acrisure Stadium next week 01:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Were two nights at Acrisure Stadium not enough Taylor Swift?

Well, if you were one of the thousands who saw The Eras Tour in June, or missed the live show, in a little over a month, you'll have the chance to experience the tour on the silver screen!

Taylor announced earlier today that "Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" will open in theaters on Friday, October 13.

Tickets for the showing will be more expensive than the average movie, however.

As fans await the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)", adult tickets will cost $19.89 and in a nod to Taylor's favorite number, 13, children's tickets will cost $13.13.

In the Instagram announcement, Swift said "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon!"

Just like the live show, Taylor's encourages the same type of atmosphere, complete with outfits, friendship bracelets, and "singing and dancing encouraged."

Tickets are on sale now on Fandango.

According to Google Trends, since she made the announcement about the movie today, searches for AMC spiked by 1,150-percent worldwide and 1,566 in the United States.