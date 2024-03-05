Taylor County still recovering from Hurricane Idalia
TAYLOR COUNTY — Recovery continues six months after Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Florida Panhandle causing about $20 billion in damages.
Residents say good contractors are hard to come by, but they're making due and have no plans to relocate.
"If you've ever been down here and seen the Florida sunset," says a resident whose roof and dock were destroyed, "that's why you stay."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.