Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Taylor County still recovering from Hurricane Idalia

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Taylor County still recovering from Hurricane Idalia
Taylor County still recovering from Hurricane Idalia 00:37

TAYLOR COUNTY — Recovery continues six months after Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Florida Panhandle causing about $20 billion in damages. 

Residents say good contractors are hard to come by, but they're making due and have no plans to relocate.

"If you've ever been down here and seen the Florida sunset," says a resident whose roof and dock were destroyed, "that's why you stay."

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 7:48 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.