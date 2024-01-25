Celtics embarrass Heat in East finals rematch, 143-110

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 19 before spraining his left ankle and the Boston Celtics made 22 3-pointers on the way to routing the reeling Miami Heat 143-110 on Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 and Derrick White 15 for the NBA-leading Celtics. They improved to 35-10 and are 2-0 this season against the team that beat them in last season's Eastern Conference finals.

The 143 points were the most Boston ever scored against Miami, and the 33-point margin represented Boston's most-lopsided win over Miami in 172 meetings between the franchises, including playoffs.

The Celtics' previous scoring best against the Heat was a 139-118 win on April 12, 1990. Boston shot 64% on Thursday and outrebounded Miami 47-31.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 19 points for Miami, which got 17 from Jimmy Butler. The Heat have lost five straight, their longest slide since dropping six in a row in March 2021.

The Heat were 8 1/2-point underdogs at game time according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They hadn't been that been of an underdog in their own building since Feb. 27, 2019, when Golden State was favored by 9 1/2 points in what became a 126-125 Miami win.

This one didn't have that sort of ending for Miami. Not even close.

Boston wasted little time showing why oddsmakers did what they did. An 18-7 run over a three-minute stretch of the opening quarter gave the Celtics a 40-25 lead, and Boston was off and running. It was 77-64 Boston at the half, the Celtics in total control.

And it only got worse for Miami.

The Heat came into the night giving up an average of 110.5 points this season; Boston had 111 with a minute left in the third quarter and went into the fourth leading 113-90. Even including playoffs, it was only the fourth time in Heat history a Miami team allowed that many points through the first 36 minutes of a game.

Miami has trailed by at least 24 points in three of its last five games — 37 at Toronto on Jan. 17, then 24 at Orlando on Sunday and the biggest lead Thursday for Boston was 34. And those three games wound up as the three most-lopsided losses of this Heat season.

