Tasty Super Bowl party snacks from author/food influencer Toni Chapman

MIAMI - The key to choosing delicious Super Bowl appetizers is to choose family-friendly, tasty, and unique dishes.

Toni Chapman also known as "The Moody Foody" whipped up these recipes you can try.



Lemon Pepper Buffalo Wings

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs chicken wings patted dry

3 tbsps Dijon Mustard

2 tsps lemon pepper Seasoning

For the Buffalo Sauce

⅔ cup hot sauce I like Louisiana or crystals

1 cup butter

1 tbsps Worchestchire

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp white vinegar

For the Dry Batter

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 tsps baking powder

1 tbsp paprika

½ tsps cayenne pepper

2 tsps salt

For the Lemon Pepper Buffalo Sauce

1 cup buffalo wings

2 tsps lemon pepper seasoning I prefer non salted

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Start by melting the butter. Pour in hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings. Melt everything together and let it cool.

Pat dry the wings and coat them in a mixture of 1/2 cup of buffalo sauce, dijon mustard, and lemon pepper seasoning.

Next, prepare the dry mixture. In a large bowl, mix together flour, cornstarch and seasonings.

Coat the chicken wings with the dry mixture and let them sit for 10 minutes.

Spray the wings generously with cooking oil spray and place them on a baking rack. Bake the wings for 25 minutes or until they are crispy. Using a baking rack will ensure that the juices flow down and the wings will be crispy on all sides. Once done, enjoy your crispy wings as a snack or as part of a meal.

Coat the wings with sauce and then sprinkle them with lemon pepper seasoning.

Stuffed Shrimp

For the shrimp

2 lbs shrimp

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp old bay

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp dried herbs

1/2 tsp pepper

For the filling

8 oz lump or claw crab meat optional

1 cup cooked spinach strained & chopped

6 oz chopped artichokes strained & chopped

1 cup mayo you can also use sour cream or cream cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

8 oz cheese I used mozzarella and pepperjack

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried herbs

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

zest of lemon

For the Garlic Butter Dill Sauce

4 tbsps unsalted butter

1 tbsps minced garlic

1 tsp fresh dill chopped



INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Season the deveined, butterflied shrimp with a mix of olive oil, smoked paprika, Old Bay, garlic powder, onion powder, dried herbs, and pepper.

In a separate bowl, create the filling by combining lump or claw crab meat (optional), cooked and strained spinach, chopped artichokes, mayo, breadcrumbs, cheese of choice, minced garlic, garlic powder, dried herbs, and garlic salt.

Fill each butterflied shrimp with the prepared stuffing mixture.

Bake until the shrimp are cooked through and the stuffing is golden and bubbly.

Serve and savor the deliciousness of your homemade stuffed shrimp!