Taste Of The Town: JOEY Aventura Roasted Corn Guacamole Recipe

JOEY Aventura Roasted Corn Guacamole Recipe



Ingredients:

5 ripe avocadoes

1 tomato

¼ cup diced red onion

2 corn on the cob

3 Tbl fresh lime juice

1 garlic, cloved & finely chopped,

1 serrano pepper, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

½ bunch cilantro

2 Tbl olive oil

1 bag - your favorite corn tortilla chips

Garnish:

6-8 Cherry tomatoes

2 Tbl Feta cheese

6-8 slices Serrano chiles (optional)

8-10 Cilantro Leaves

Chef's Tip: When handling the serrano pepper, use gloves or wash your hands with warm soapy water to remove as much residual from your hands as possible.

Preparations

Cut the serrano pepper in half. For less spice, use a spoon to remove the seeds. If you like the heat, leave them in! Finely chop the serrano pepper. You may use as much as you like.

Thinly slice 6-8 pieces of serrano pepper to use as a garnish at the end. To reduce the spice, soak them in cold water while you prepare the rest of the guacamole.

Combine the fresh lime juice, finely chopped serrano peppers, garlic, and sea salt in a small bowl. Allow it to marinate for 15-30 minutes, the longer the better. This will mellow the garlic, and when mixed disperse the seasoning evenly throughout the guacamole. This is also referred to as "blooming" the garlic.

Place the husked corn on a grill set to high heat. Cook for 12-15 minutes moving the corn every 3-4 minutes to achieve an even, charred color. Once the corn has been cooked, cut the kernels from the cob and separate them by hand. Save 5 - 6 pieces of the charred corn chunks to garnish with at the end.

Preparations Pt. 2

Dice the large tomato into ¼" sized pieces.

Chop half of the bunch of cilantro, stems included. Save some leaves for the garnish.

Dice the red onion into ¼" pieces, just like the tomato. In a small bowl, combine the corn with the diced tomato, red onion, chopped cilantro, and olive oil.

Now that all of the other components are ready, prepare the avocado.

Cut each avocado in half from pole to pole and remove the pit. One avocado per person is a good guideline for serving size.

Note: When mixing the avocado, a common mistake is to over-mix the guacamole removing all of the chunks and texture.

Place a baking wire resting rack over the top of a large bowl. Place the half avocado cut side down with the skin on. Push the avocado through the resting rack to the peel creating a small dice. Slide the peel gently to get all the avocado out. Repeat this step with all of the remaining avocado. Make sure to check for pieces of skin or avocado stem that may sneak in. You can also dice the avocado with a knife, though it is not as quick and easy as the rack.



Alternative Method: If a wire resting rack is not readily available, use a large spoon to scoop the avocado from the peel into a large bowl. Use a fork to mash the avocado. Be sure not to over mix, leave small chunks, no larger than ½ inch.

Combine the lime juice serrano mixture with the tomatoes, corn, cilantro, olive oil, red onion, and the avocado. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, gently combine or "fold" the guacamole, being careful not to mash the small chunks. The guacamole is ready for garnish.



Garnish Guacamole

Scoop the guacamole mix into a bowl creating a mound. Garnish the guacamole by placing the ingredients on the surface of the mound. There is no need to follow a specific pattern here. This is your masterpiece, let it come naturally.

Start by sprinkling the feta cheese over the mound.

Cut a few grape tomatoes in half, or thirds if they are larger. Place them on the guacamole followed by thinly sliced serrano peppers, charred corn chunks and finally, some small cilantro leaves.

Serve with warm corn tortilla chips.



