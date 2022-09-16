Taste of The Town: Tropezón brings its charm to Miami Beach's historic Espanola Way

Taste Of The Town: Tropezón is a charming gin and tapas bar on historic Espanola Way

MIAMI – On the west end of Miami Beach's historic Espanola Way is Tropezón, a charming gin and tapas bar and restaurant.

Tropezón means 'to trip or stumble upon' in Spanish. And with no sign outside that often happens, said General Manager Derek Tormes.

"They kind of stumble upon it and it's fun to tell them our name and the direct translation. I just kind of like that their first entry into us here is what is this place? It's cool," said Tormes.

The design is meant to mimic those old Spanish saloons.

"You have old guys playing cards and women drinking sherry. You walk in and you're just hanging out," he explained.

It is a full bar, but the emphasis is on their love for gin.

Namely, their homemade gin infusions, feature a collection of more than 22 variations of gin infused with anything and everything that sets the cocktail program apart.

"So, we're not making the gin itself, but we're making what becomes of it. The maceration, the infusion process, and cooking them down. All that is in-house," said Tormes.

Guests who sit at the bar get a complimentary welcome gin in a cold glass.

He showed us one infused with kiwi juice.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo sips the fancy and elegant Yuzu gin and tonic cocktail.

"I love how pretty it is and I love how good it tastes too," she said laughing.

The food is Spanish style. Andalusian tapas are meant for sharing.

They begin with the Pan Con Tomate, or bread with heirloom tomatoes and garlic.

Simple, but so refined.

"We're doing a four-time, gold medal olive oil from Spain; the Pedro Jimenez sherry; and just really nice heirloom tomatoes with crushed tomatoes underneath," Tormes explained.

"You taste the quality of the olive oil and the fresh bread with all the seasonings. I also love that it's just so simple, fresh, and cold," said Petrillo.

Next, the fresh and flavorful raw tuna, with ajo blanco sauce and salted cucumber.

Finally, Gambas (prawns) Al Ajillo with crispy garlic, árbol chili and cognac.

"Delicious," said Petrillo.

"First of all, Chef cooked them so tender. And then the garlic is there, but not too over garlicked. It's really light and wonderful."

"Do you want to do a pro move and suck the head?" asked Tormes.

"Suck the head. Is that what you actually do?" asked Petrillo.

"Yes," Tormes said.

"I'm game," said Petrillo.

"It ain't pretty, but it tastes good!"

Tropezón, an authentic Spanish adventure in food and drink in the heart of Miami Beach.

Tropezón is open 7 days a week serving only dinner for now.