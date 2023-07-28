Watch CBS News
Taste Of The Town: Tanuki River Landing

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Corporate Brand Chef Gustavo Montes, who grew up Miami and graduated from Le Gordon Bleau in 2006, won SOBE Seafood Festival Chef Showdown "Battle Sushi Fusion Champion" in 2019 and in 2022.

Here are some extra ingredients:

  1. He previously worked for Swan and Sexy Fish among many other high-profile restaurants.
  2. With 22 years of experience in high-volume, chef-driven, scratch kitchens, Montes has exceptional knowledge of both classical and modern cooking techniques. He designed and developed the entire menu Asian fusion menu.
  3. Tanuki on the River is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner.
  4. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and starting at $5.


Click here for more information. 

Lisa Petrillo
lisa-petrillo.jpg

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:09 AM

