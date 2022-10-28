Taste Of The Town: Southport Raw Bar serves up fresh seafood in casual dockside setting

Taste Of The Town: Enjoy dockside dining at Southport Raw Bar in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - If you haven't been to Southport Raw Bar in Fort Lauderdale, you're missing out on a local landmark institution.

"You want to know something? I'm more comfortable here than in the living room in my house," said Buddy Sherman, co-owner of Southport Raw Bar.

The carefree, dockside dining spot first opened its doors in 1973, making it the oldest raw bar in Broward County. On the menu are their famous fresh seafood dishes and more, with heavy heapings of fresh oysters.

Sherman said for him, it was love at first sight.

"I started here as the first bus boy in 1979 and never left," he said.

Year after the year, the decision was always to stay old school, and that's evident in every nook and cranny.

"We just do little fixes here and there. A little nip and tuck, I like to say," Sherman explained. "Having that familiar place, that little go-to is like putting on that old bathrobe. It feels comfortable where you're at. Although we did just recently change the carpet."

For Sherman and his staff of many years, it's home.

"Sometimes I may be in my office, and I think about how bad life is treating me. Then, I'll walk outside here, and I'll say 'Geez, I could be in a cubicle waiting for the key to the bathroom'," he said.

Back in the kitchen Chef Chris prepared CBS4's Lisa Petrillo a few sea-worthy tasting dishes beginning with Old Bay peel-and-eat shrimp.

"It's the perfect amount of seasoning. Really fresh shrimp that melts in your mouth. This is like addictive, "said Petrillo.

"These are like going to eat peanuts," said Sherman.

The tasty and moist blackened Mahi-Mahi served with melted butter and rice is understandably a top seller as is the Louisianna style grilled oysters cooked over an open fire with Parmigiano cheese, butter and garlic.

"I love the Parmesan cheese on top. It blends perfectly with the oyster and then it's grilled, so it's got a good bite," said Petrillo.

"The fire goes around the edges to carmelize it," said Sherman.

Finally, it was breakfast served al fresco. The southern classic shrimp and grits.

"Wait. That's insane!" said Petrillo. "Bacon, cheese, grits, and shrimp. You can't go wrong and it's really blended together nicely. Very nice."

Southport Raw Bar is open 7 days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.