Taste of the Town: Siblings throwing down juicy, flavorful BBQ in El Portal

MIAMI - Tobias Dority knows barbecue like the back of his hand.

He and his brother Vevin who's nicknamed 'Bo Legs' have been barbecuing around town for three decades with Bo Leggs BBQ.

In recent years, Bo Leggs himself has had some health issues.

In 2020, Chef Marco Mall, who has deep roots as an artist in the hip- hop music, film and culinary scenes, reintroduced Bo Legg's BBQ under his brand, Hip Hop Eatery.

Bo Leggs BBQ. CBS News Miami

Now, they are partners outside Skate BirdMiiami in El Portal.

"He was down on his luck, and I basically knew his brand," said Mall. "I knew him as a solid guy, hard worker, amazing chef and cook. I just saw an opportunity to come in and help somebody that I think deserved to be at the next level."

The "kitchen" is a 20-foot-long container where Tobias serves up flavorful meat smoked for half a day in a rotating smoker.

People order to-go, delivery, or stay and eat.

"It's fun here and cool and I think matches up well with our brand," said Mall.

A brand that's about giving back and showing up for communities with tasty and affordable food.

"It's real important to me to be able to bring the culture, the influence the seasoning and the holistic experience to the poeple and to some communities that maybe don't have an opportunity to get this and make it cost effective," said Mall.

The menu includes an array of barbecue staples including tender brisket cooked for 12 hours on low heat.

"It's crazy, right?" Mall asked CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

"I eat barbecue all over the world, and I have to say our brisket is the best brisket I've ever had in my life."

"It's fall-off- the-bone, melt in your mouth, super juicy. I love that barbecue sauce as well. It has so much flavor," said Petrillo.

Next, the Barbecue Chicken.

It's been slowly rotating in Bo Leggs custom designed rotisserie and is a fan favorite.

"It's rich and such great barbecue. I feel like we can be in Texas right now," said Petrillo.

"I think we go head-to-head with anywhere in the world," said Mall.

There is fall-off-the-bone St. Louis-cut ribs and a giant moist and tender jumbo turkey leg.

But let's not forget the sides, including Petrillo's favorite; the magical Macaroni and Cheese.

"American and cheddar mac & cheese with a perfect consistency," said Petrillo.

"And with a good amount of butter of course," joked Mall.

"Yep, really good," Petrillo said.

Bo Leggs BBQ is open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.