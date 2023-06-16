Taste of the Town: Savor the true taste of the Caribbean at Donna's Caribbean Restaurant

Taste Of The Town: Enjoy a taste of the islands at Donna's Caribbean Restaurant

LAUDERHILL – It's a true taste of the Caribbean at Donna's Caribbean Restaurant in Lauderhill.

This location is one of 15 in this locally owned chain founded by Karl Gordon some 30 years ago.

Gordon, who grew up in Jamaica, says they celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month every day at Donna's.

"It's where people from all over can come to South Florida and get that authentic taste from the Caribbean instead of going to Jamaica.

If they don't want to go to Jamaica, they can get it right here at Donna's," Gordon said.

He also says in all the locations, from Fort Lauderdale to Coral Springs and more, it's all about the people.

"Donna's Caribbean Restaurant is more than name a brand of food. We do so much to give back and work for the community," he explained.

"And about the staff and I about the customers that support us throughout the years that make it happen. "

The restaurant does a big takeout out business as well as sit-down dining.

Gail Graham owns Donna's Caribbean in Oakland Park. She says all the restaurants are like coming home.

"Donna's for me means everything that says family, love and appreciation," Graham said.

"That is what we try to put out the daily with our cooking and with our interactions with everybody that comes into our locations."

Graham sat with CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo for the tasting and she literally can't wait for her reaction to the food.

"Tell me Lisa, I can read it in your eyes, you're loving it," Graham said.

"Gail it's made for TV", said Petrillo laughing.

They try a fresh and favorite breakfast dish called Ackee and Salt Fish, it's so popular they serve it all day.

Then, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, served with 'a however- spicy- you like- it' side sauce.

"You get the softness of the chicken. You get the jump with that jerk sauce, that's made in-house. So yeah, we have skills over here, Lisa," said Graham.

"I'm going to let that description hold because that's exactly how I feel," said Petrillo.

Next, Braised Oxtail and a must in every Jamaican kitchen, a side of rice and peas.

"This is sweet, succulent, tender. There's so much flavor in it. it's like a warm hug," said Petrillo.

They end on the national dish of Jamaica called Escovitch. It's fried yellowtail snapper served spicy with peppers.

"I could be on the island of Jamaica right now. Everything really is so incredibly authentic." Petrillo said.

Donna's Caribbean Restaurant is open seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Some locations have Sunday brunch. For more information, click here.