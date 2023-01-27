Taste of the Town: Rosa Sky Rooftop in downtown Miami celebrates women

Taste Of The Town: Rosa Sky Bar and Lounge is Miami's newest rooftop hot spot

MIAMI - It's a rooftop retreat on the 22nd floor of the AC & Element Hotel at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Downtown Miami.

With stunning panoramic views above the Brickell City Center, day or night, there's a lot to see and then some.

"What is this here?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"This is our standing binoculars for the view," said veteran Miami Club owner and restaurateur Alan Roth. He teamed up with TRP Hospitality to create a cool cocktail bar that meets the global cuisine concept.

Back n the 90s, Roth was one of the first to work the then-new South Beach nightlife scene and has seen Miami grow beyond measure.

"It grew up from a super Bohemian Village of South Beach to now this global center of the universe. Really, the world is looking at us. Miami is at a really pivotal moment. I believe it's just the beginning. Miami feels really good right now," said Petrillo.

Rosa Sky is all about celebrating women and that's reflected in the decor as well as the staff all the DJs are women and so is the general manager.

"The goal was to to to allow women to feel comfortable and to make the place feel like it's their home," he said.

The Rosa Sky cocktail is pretty in pink with strawberry and lemon grass vodka with a rose-shaped ice cube.

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Andre Martinez prepares our tasting menu filled with bite-sized treats.

The super creative "Cuban Cigars" have all the flavors of a Cuban sandwich rolled into a spring roll wrap and fried.

"Salty, crunchy, easy bite. Super tasty and a whole lot of fun," said Petrillo, holding up her "cigar' like Groucho Marx.

They try the super fresh chilled shrimp served with a key lime mustard sauce and spicy cocktail sauce.

Recently, Rosa Sky started Sunday brunch and what's better than mini bagel bites with fresh salmon and all the toppings as well as pink pancakes with strawberry whipped cream?

" I should've worn pink today," said Petrillo.

"And I shouldn't have had lunch," said Roth, laughing.

"Honestly, these pancakes have been sitting here a little while because we were talking, and these are light and fluffy and pink and pretty," said Petrillo

"The ladies love these," said Roth.

Rosa Sky, where the food is as elevated as the view!

Rosa Sky Rooftop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday brunch begins at 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more info, click here.