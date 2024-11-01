OMAKAI hand roll bar serves up handcrafted sushi at an affordable price

OMAKAI hand roll bar in Brickell serves up top-tier sushi at an affordable price

MIAMI -- Miami's first proper hand roll bar has arrived in Brickell, offering an intimate 27-seat dining experience that focuses on the art of handcrafted sushi.

Omakai Hand Roll Bar sources the freshest ingredients from both local and international markets to create an exceptional yet accessible dining experience.

The story behind Omakai begins with an unlikely meeting between owner Diego Quijada and Chef Aaron Pate. Pate brings decades of expertise to the venture.

"I was born and raised in Hawaii. I started making sushi in '96 and made sushi in Hawaii for 13 years before moving to Tokyo," he explained. "I trained in Tokyo for about three years and then moved to Seattle, and that's where I met Diego."

For Quijada, witnessing Pate's culinary expertise firsthand inspired a vision to bring something new to his home in Miami: top-tier sushi at an affordable price point.

"I was looking at the market and seeing that there was no traditional sushi at an affordable price point in Miami," Quijada reflected. "It felt like it was only for very special occasions, for the lucky few that can afford it. And we thought, 'Hey, let's change that.'"

"Change it," they have: Omakai offers a stellar lunch or dinner selection of four hand rolls for just $19 per person.

"I think there's a way to make the pricing more efficient while still having the highest quality of fish by going straight to the sources," explained Quijada.

For those seeking a fuller experience, there's also a curated course menu including additional rolls, sushi, and sashimi for around $40 per person.

Every hand roll begins with premium nori (Japanese seaweed) and Omakai's secret rice recipe, made fresh every 15 minutes.

The key to enjoying these delicacies? Eating them immediately upon serving.

"Please eat quickly," Pate insisted as he serves each roll, explaining that the seaweed needs to maintain its signature crispiness.

This creates the perfect contrast between warm rice and cool protein. The distinctive crunch of fresh nori is part of what makes the experience special – a sound that signals freshness and quality.

Among the standout offerings:

Yellowtail hand roll: A perfect introduction to Omakai's style

Salmon hand roll: Made in seconds, delivering the perfect warm-cold contrast

Blue crab hand roll: Melt-in-your-mouth softness meets satisfying crunch

Wagyu Sukiyaki: An à la carte option featuring tender beef braised in soy sauce, served with watercress and warm rice

Omakai Hand Roll Bar is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with happy hour available from 3 to 6 p.m. Located in the heart of Brickell, it offers a fresh take on luxury sushi that won't break the bank. For more information, visit their website.