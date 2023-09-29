Taste Of The Town: Okeydokey in Brickell
MIAMI - Okeydokey is three floors of eats, drinks, and beats.
It features six top Miami restaurants, world-class mixologists, and a blend of DJ, live music, and entertainment.
The Restaurants
ATLAS
Mediterranean
YOSO RAMEN
Ramen & Poke
MAC
Modern Asian Cuisine
COFFEE BREAK
Breakfast - Coffee, Juices & Bakery
LITTLE BIRD
American Cuban Chicken Rotisserie
DAL PLIN
Italian Eatery
Coffee service is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The kitchens are open from noon to 11 p.m.
There are daily happy hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Okeydokey
268 SW 8th Street
Miami, Florida 33130
