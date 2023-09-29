Watch CBS News
Taste Of The Town: Okeydokey in Brickell

MIAMI - Okeydokey is three floors of eats, drinks, and beats.

It features six top Miami restaurants, world-class mixologists, and a blend of DJ, live music, and entertainment.

The Restaurants

ATLAS
Mediterranean

YOSO RAMEN
Ramen & Poke

MAC
Modern Asian Cuisine

COFFEE BREAK
Breakfast - Coffee, Juices & Bakery

LITTLE BIRD
American Cuban Chicken Rotisserie

DAL PLIN
Italian Eatery

Coffee service is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The kitchens are open from noon to 11 p.m.
There are daily happy hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Okeydokey
268 SW 8th Street
Miami, Florida 33130 

