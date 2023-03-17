Taste Of The Town: Love is in the air at A Love Story Winery and Bistro

MIAMI - Love is most certainly in the air at A Love Story Winery and Bistro in south Miami.

The space, which feels like a large private home, has seating inside and out. Almost every corner has a tug-at-your-heart-strings moment to capture.

"If there's ever an Instagram place, this is it," said Lisa Petrillo.

"Nowadays, it's everything about pictures and Instagram. People like going to places and have that memory with them with their pictures and posts," said owner Betty Marsan. "So, I said every corner here needed to be a place where you could take a picture that you like."

Marsan, who came to Miami with her family during the Mariel boatlifts in the 1980s, created every inch of the place herself.

For 31 years she ran Betty Bu Party Rentals, creating countless birthday parties, quinceaneras, weddings, and more. Last August she opened her dream space for the community.

"I wanted to have a beautiful place for the community where they could come and have a friend day, or a family day, something different that you don't have to drive 45 minutes to go and find parking," she said. " I wanted it here in my community for me, for my family, my friends, and for everyone around."

It's a family business. The name reflects her outlook on life.

"For me, A Love Story is spending time with my friends, my mom, my grandson, whoever I love. For me every special moment is a love story that you feel," Marsan said.

Fine wines and creative cocktails fill the bar menu. The food is Latin fusion.

Marsan set up Petrillo with a tasting from the menu. They began "A Love Tuna Crunch." A crispy wonton topped with tuna tataki, seaweed, avocado, spicy mayo, and caviar.

"I love it with the crispy wonton underneath and the seaweed on top, the saltiness of the caviar, and the softness of the avocado. It's super elegant and fun," said Petrillo.

The Shrimp Tostone was breaded with plantain chips, making it both crunchy and moist.

A rack of lamb called "My Love" was topped with crusted pistachio with lemon herb yogurt and carrot puree.

"It's elegant and it's fancy. It doesn't feel overdone. It's clean and the meat is perfectly seasoned. A lovely, lovely lamb chop", said Petrillo.

They ended with a dessert called "I Love You With All My Heart." It had passion fruit, meringue, and pie crust.

"Inside that heart with the passion fruit is excellent, a bonus is the meringue, and a crunch in the pie crust. I'm in love," said Petrillo.

"A Love Story" is open six days a week Tuesday through Sunday serving lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays.

A Lover Story Winery and Bistro

8800 SW 56th Street

Miami