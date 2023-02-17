Taste Of The Town: Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille in Miami Gardens

Taste Of The Town: Authentic taste, great atmosphere at Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille

MIAMI - Seventy-four-year-old Lorna Westmoreland is the name behind Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille.

First established in 2006, Lorna's moved to a large contemporary space in Miami Gardens several years ago.

She was born in Jamaica and raised in the Bahamas. The restaurant is all about serving up good vibes with authentic Caribbean food. Lorna is also all about her community.

"I'm so surprised to see how Miami Gardens has grown up so much and the people around here, they are so good to us," she said.

Lorna cooks alongside her youngest son Matari Bodie, who she says, has come a long way in the kitchen.

"It's wonderful. My son couldn't boil water," Lorna said. "And then he learned. I taught him and he watched what I was cooking and you know he got so excited. Believe me, he is so excited about the restaurant now. He really loves to cook."

On a recent visit, CBS4's Lisa Petrillo sat down with Bodie.

"Your mom told me a little secret. She said you couldn't boil water," said Petrillo.

"I didn't know how to boil water. It wasn't my passion. It became my passion and I now love it," said Bodie.

The two also love giving back. During the pandemic they teamed up with Hard Rock Stadium, which is just down the street, to feed people who were in need.

"We do a lot for the community. It's just something we love to do. I built this for the community of downtown Miami Gardens," Bodie said.

Mother and son prepared a tasting of dishes. First up, the Bahamiam classic fried conch.

"It's sweet and tender. It definitely has a sweetness in it and it's crunchy because of the fry, but not heavy or oily. I feel like I am in the Caribbean right now", said Petrillo.

The mac & cheese was simply heavenly.

"A lot of people come here and if we don't have mac & cheese they don't order," said Bodie.

"I have to tell you, that is a thing of beauty. That's a comfort food beyond. That's your mom's homemade Mac & Cheese and it tastes like it," said Petrillo.

Next, the flavorful and tender oxtail with rice and peas followed by the grilled salmon with a honey mustard glaze.

"Super and tender and light on the inside," said Petrillo. "It's cooked perfectly. It's an elegant salmon and I love that it's served with steamed broccoli."

And as for Lorna, she said she couldn't be happier with her lot in life.

"It makes you happy?", asked Petrillo.

"Yes. I don't want to stay home," Lorna said. "No way I'm stopping. My son says mom you should retire. I'm not ready yet."

Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille is located at 19752 NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens. It's open seven days a week serving dinner and brunch on the weekends. On Tuesday they have live music.

For more information: lornascaribbean.com