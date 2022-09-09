Taste of the Town: Key Biscayne's historic Rusty Pelican celebrating 50th year anniversary

MIAMI - In order to appreciate where Rusty Pelican is today, you have to look to its past, 50 years ago, when this historic restaurant situated on Key Biscayne's Rickenbacker Marina, opened its doors in 1972 by the Tallichet family.

With its unmatched waterfront views, it quickly became a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.

After a devastating fire in 1984, it reopened in 1987 and is now celebrating its half-a-century milestone.

Many locals are rediscovering it.

"Everybody has a Rusty Pelican Restaurant memory," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"I think I was here for my high school graduation lunch. That's got to be a cool thing to see the nostalgia."

"Guys come in and say my grandparents got married here and we're about to get married here", said Managing Director Derrick Badenhorst.

"They say my kids are going to have a Quinceanera here soon. They're just returning all the time. That's great and we have a great time".

Rusty Pelican has always given back to the community.

In August, to commemorate their 50th Anniversary, profits from a special throwback menu were given to the Overtown Youth Center.

"There's such a connection to the South Florida community. That's an important thing, yes?" asked Petrillo.

"Massive," said Badenhorst.

"It's all about community. Everything we do here we based on can we give back to the people. If not to the people, then can we give back to the environment, to this whole area here? That way we are not just living off it, but we are giving back to it."

The 2-story restaurant seats 450 guests which includes a massive outdoor waterfront patio and a contemporary nautical feel on the inside.

There's also a rooftop catering space with spectacular views of the marina, the cruise ships, and downtown Miami.

"There's not a person that comes here that doesn't say it's the best few in Miami," said Petrillo.

"It's the best view, especially with the backdrop that we have here in the evenings. It's amazing," said Badenhorst.

The menu is New American and it changes, with fresh locally sourced seafood and impressive cocktails like one called "The Belle," inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

"It's beautiful to the eye and to the pallet," said Petrillo sipping the elegant cocktail that's surrounded in flowers," said Petrillo.

The refreshing and clean Burrata & Tomato with smoked peaches, toasted pistachios, and pickled fennel is the perfect starter as is the salted Spanish octopus with crispy sunchokes, and organic fingerling potatoes.

"First of all, the perfect amount of salt on the octopus, and then it's really tender and soft kind of crusty on the outside which is what I like," said Petrillo.

The Chilean Sea Bass with smoked sweet plantain mash, grilled peppers, and mango-papaya salsa is tropical and elegant.

And finally the home run, homemade Cafe Con Leche Lava Cake with cookies & cream ice cream.

"It's toasty and warm and then the Cafe con Leche cream goes into your mouth and it's just like pure deliciousness," said Petrillo.

Rusty Pelican is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends.

For more information on The Rusty Pelican, click here.