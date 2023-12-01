Taste Of The Town: Josh's Deli in Surfside puts modern twist on Jewish classics

Taste Of The Town: Josh's Deli in Surfside puts modern twist on Jewish classics

Taste Of The Town: Josh's Deli in Surfside puts modern twist on Jewish classics

MIAMI - It's not often a small neighborhood Jewish deli gets a mention in the Michelin Guide, but Josh's Deli in Surfside did just that.

For 13 years now, the small and charming eatery has become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Maybe it's because all of the bread is homemade, or maybe it's because all of the meats and fish are cured in-house.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo says the true magic lies in the chef behind it all.

A fan favorite is Chef Josh's mouthwatering "Crunchy Spicy Tuna Latkes." Here's the recipe if you want to make them at home.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Latkes

The Latkes

4 russet potatoes

2 lemons, juiced

2 eggs

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tbl spoon salt

Tbl spoon chopped chives (dry is fine)

In a mixing bowl add all ingredients except the potatoes. Mix until fully incorporated.

With a box grater, grate the potatoes into the mixture and then fully mix together.

Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes. Pour the water that accumulates away.

Pour oil in any type of pan you have available, but do not turn on the heat.

Make a "meatball" with 3 ounces of the mixture and place it in the pan, do as many as will fit comfortably in your pan.

Now turn the heat on to medium. As soon as the pan gets hot enough to sizzle, squish down your latke meatballs into pancake form. Cook on both sides until cooked through.

Do this as many times as needed for the amount of mixture you have.



Sriracha Cream Cheese

14 oz package of cream cheese

1 oz of sriracha

Mix together in a bowl.



Tuna

Black pepper

Molasses

Rub tuna with molasses then sprinkle black pepper all over it. Slice the tuna thinly.



Truffle Soy Vinaigrette

1 oz truffle oil

1 oz soy sauce

juice of half of a lemon

5 oz high quality olive oil

Whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl.



Pickled onion recipe

Red onions julienned or shaved on mandolin

3 parts cider vinegar

1 part salt

1 part sugar

1/2 part water

Boil the cider, salt, sugar, and water until dissolved, then pour over the cut onions.



For The Dish

Truffle Soy Vinaigrette

Pickled onions

Nori (chopped)

Parsley (chopped)



When your latkes are cooked and ready, spread half an ounce of the cream cheese on the top of each latke. Place one slice of the tuna on top of the cream cheese. Then drizzle or brush some of the vinaigrette on top of the tuna.

Garnish with pickled onion, parsley, and chopped nori.