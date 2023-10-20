Taste Of The Town: Joliet on Miami Beach

Taste Of The Town: Joliet is a New Orleans inspired bistro on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Joliet is a casual hidden gem on Miami Beach blending a French style seafood forward menu that also highlights Cajun flavors straight from Louisiana's low-country cuisine.

Joliet is one of six restaurant/bar concepts created by the Miami homegrown hospitality group Lost Boy and Co.

It was recently named one of the "Best New Restaurants" by Eater Miami.

The brand is known for its creative cocktail menus as well. Here is the recipe for the Orozco cocktail featured in this week's Taste of the Town.

Orozco

Yield: 1

Ingredients

0.75oz Mezcal

0.75oz Gin

0.5oz Carrot Juice

0.5oz Lemon Juice

0.25oz Simple Syrup

1/8 oz your favorite hot sauce

Method

Combine all ingredients in a small tin, add ice, seal, and shake till properly diluted. Double strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a carrot peel.

Joliet

1209 17th Street

Miami Beach

(786) 527-2869