Watch CBS News
Local News

Taste Of The Town: Joliet on Miami Beach

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Joliet is a New Orleans inspired bistro on Miami Beach
Taste Of The Town: Joliet is a New Orleans inspired bistro on Miami Beach 03:07

MIAMI - Joliet is a casual hidden gem on Miami Beach blending a French style seafood forward menu that also highlights Cajun flavors straight from Louisiana's low-country cuisine.

Joliet is one of six restaurant/bar concepts created by the Miami homegrown hospitality group Lost Boy and Co.

It was recently named one of the "Best New Restaurants" by Eater Miami.

The brand is known for its creative cocktail menus as well. Here is the recipe for the Orozco cocktail featured in this week's Taste of the Town.

Orozco
Yield: 1

Ingredients

  • 0.75oz Mezcal
  • 0.75oz Gin
  • 0.5oz Carrot Juice
  • 0.5oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.25oz Simple Syrup
  • 1/8 oz your favorite hot sauce

Method

Combine all ingredients in a small tin, add ice, seal, and shake till properly diluted. Double strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a carrot peel.

Joliet
1209 17th Street
Miami Beach
(786) 527-2869   

Lisa Petrillo
lisa-petrillo.jpg

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.