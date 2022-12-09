Taste of the Town: Landmark John Martin's Irish Pub gets facelift under new ownership

Taste Of The Town: A refreshed John Martin's Irish Pub reopens under new ownership

MIAMI - Founded in 1989 by John Clarke and Martin Lynch, childhood friends from Dublin Ireland who moved to Miami in 1989, John Martin's Irish Pub and Restaurant was a landmark Irish pub in Coral Gables for 30 years.

It closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, under new ownership, it's had a facelift.

A complete renovation lasting 2 years, keeping some signature elements the same.

Behind the completely refreshed bar, now with some 300 Irish whiskey brands, regulars will recognize the historic centerpiece from the original millwork.

"We wanted them to feel like they could recognize part of the venue, but we also upgraded for the new generation and hopefully we'll be around for another 30 years," said new owner Emi Guerra of Breakwater Hospitality.

Michael Vinas was one of the first long-timers to come back.

"It has the old feel and I still feel like I'm at home here," he said.

"For us, we want to know our customers' names. We want to make them feel like they're in Cheers per se, for those who remember the show back in the day," said Guerra.

As for the menu, old favorites are all back with added options.

"This menu was not about us, we really wanted to say stay true to what John Martin's was and will be for us. We wanted not only to bring back what was traditional but also add just a touch of the local flair," said Guerra.

The tasting begins with their classic full rack of Baby Back Ribs soaked in a homemade Irish whisky-based barbecue sauce with a side of potatoes and street corn elote.

"So, I know I have to describe it, but I want to keep eating it," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"These are amazing, fall-off-the-bone ribs. So tasty, and I can taste a little bit of that Irish whiskey too," she said.

Next, and new to the menu Mini Pork Osso Buco with baby watercress in an orange chili glaze

"It's a surprise cause you think it's a chicken wing and it's pork. There's a tenderness and juiciness to that pork and then that sweet and savory. It's an unexpected flavor and it really pops, said Petrillo.

They try the colossal and delicious Guinness Burger with dry aged beef topped with beer brats sausage, Guinness beer cheese, and crispy potatoes on a pretzel bun, before moving onto the restaurant's famous Fish & Chips.

It's beer-battered cod with french fries and mushy peas.

"I went to Ireland a few years back. This is every bit as good, if not better!" said Petrillo.

"It's delicate, soft, juicy, and crunchy."

John Martin's Irish Pub and Restaurant are open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner.

For more info, visit their website here.