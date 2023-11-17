Taste of the Town: Golden Girls Kitchen in Wynwood, a nostalgic trip back

Taste Of The Town: Golden Girls Kitchen in Wynwood is a nostalic trip to the past

MIAMI - It's a nostalgic trip back to 1985 Miami at Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop restaurant in Wynwood, that meticulously recreates the iconic kitchen of the beloved TV show.

It's a virtual time capsule for fans to enjoy, where every detail from the hit series has been brought to life. Fun food from the TV series is on the ticket, as well as, some Miami favorites and creative cocktails.

Golden Girls Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from Noon until 9 p.m. with Drag Brunches happening as well.

For more info: www.bucketlisters.com

8 Facts about The Golden Girls TV Show

1. The Golden Girls aired on NBC from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992.

2. There was a total of 180 half-hour episodes spanning, seven seasons.

3. The ensemble cast starred Bea Arthur ( Dorothy Zbornak), Betty White (Rose Nyland), Rue McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux), and Estelle Getty (Sophia Petrillo, Dorothy's 80-year-old, widowed mother)

4. The premise of the show was about four older women who share a home in Miami.

5. The Golden Girls received several awards throughout its run, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series 2 times. It also won three Golden Globes for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

6. Each of the four stars received an Emmy Award.

7. The Golden Girls came to an end when Bea Arthur chose to leave the series. It was an hour-long series finale, which aired in May 1992.

8. All of the Golden Girls have passed away.