Taste Of The Town: Fratelli La Bufala showcases themselves as Miami's first Neapolitan pizzeria

MIAMI - Open for 17 years on the corner of 5th Street and Washington Avenue on South Beach, Fratelli la Bufala is known as Miami's first Neapolitan pizzeria.

They recently began making private pizza classes on the first Tuesday of every month for individuals or groups.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo rolled up her sleeve for this one.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo rolled up her sleeves to help make a pizza at Fratelli La Bufala. CBS4

"We're going to start this Taste of the Town at Fratelli la Bufala here with Enrico and pizza class," said Petrillo, draped in a proper pizza-making apron.

Master Pizza Chef, Enrico Scutto, who teaches private pizza classes at Fratelli la Bufala once a month, says the first step is all about the dough.

"You just use your fingertips down all the way down, then you switch sides," said Scutto, flipping the dough.

After kneading and stretching and Petrillo getting a "little extra help" from Enrico, it's time for the tomato sauce and the fresh mozzarella on her classic Margherita Pizza.

I like a lot of cheese, Enrico," said Petrillo.

"OK you can put a lot on long as you stay inside the crust," he said.

Next, they added parmesano cheese and fresh basil.

Then, a turn of olive oil.

"Is my pizza looking pretty?" asked Petrillo.

"It's amazing. I'm kind of impressed," Scutto joked.

To the oven, it goes and under 90 seconds Petrillo's dressed-up pizza is ready for the tasting.

"I'm a pizza chef," Petrillo exclaimed, after tasting.

"Oh, definitely you are. That's a good pizza," said Scutto,

Guests like Petrillo, who attend pizza class, receive a master pizza maker diploma.

Fratelli la Bufala is owned by Luca D'Angelo, who was born in Naples and opened the charming spot in 2005 with the idea to bring the cuisine of southern Italy to Miami.

Today, he's grateful.

"I call it a miracle on 5th Street because it's like you never know why things work," he said.

"I think it's the reason why this place works is because first of its all about traditions. All these things come from century long recipes, and finally luck.

But in reality, we were here when nobody was here. We made the corner and now I'm proud to say this is the corner of Fratelli la Bufala."

Many gourmet pastas are also on the menu at Fratelli la Bufala.

They sample two.

First, Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.

This southern Italian dish uses cow's milk, ricotta cheese, and flour in a delicate tomato sauce with basil.

"The gnocchi are very light. Very fast to cook. It takes about three minutes, and they are much lighter and taste much more delicate," D'Angelo said.

"That is a guilty pleasure. It's excellent. It really kind of fills the soul," said Petrillo.

And finally, Linguine Frutti di Mare.

It has calamari, shrimp, mussels, and cherry tomatoes.

"It's like a plate of the summer," said Petrillo.

"I feel like I could be in southern Italy right now having this dish by the sea. We're here on Washington Avenue but this is something really spectacular."

Fratelli la Bufala is open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner.

For more information. Visit https://www.flbmiami.com