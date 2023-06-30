Taste Of The Town: Eating House in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- This week's edition of Taste of the Town visits Eating House, a restaurant in Coral Gables located at 128 Giralda Ave.

Here are some fast facts about the eatery:

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is the first-ever Miami contestant to win Food Network's Chopped which resulted in the opening of Eating House's pop-up restaurant. Rapicavoli reopened the same concept in 2012 as a standalone restaurant to widespread critical acclaim. He opened Luca Osteria on Giraldo ( named after his 4-year-old son Luca) in 2022, knowing in less than a year he would move Eating House to the same street and would have 2 restaurants just steps away from each other. Eating House's menu is described as upscale comfort food. There are some old favorites on the menu and many new items as well. Eating House is most famous for its Bucatini Carbonara which starts with in-house made bucatini pasta, egg yolk, heritage bacon, black truffle, and 'carbon' breadcrumbs. That recipe is his take on the same pasta his Mom made for him growing up.



For more information on Eating House: Go to www.eatinghousemiami.com