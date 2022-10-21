Taste of the Town: DC Pie in Brickell offering NYC style pizza

MIAMI -- A little bit of Brooklyn has landed in the heart of Brickell at DC Pie, which is located just under the metro mover.

The restaurant is named after owner Dominic Cavagnuolo, who was inspired by his childhood Sunday dinners at the homes of his Italian grandmothers.

"I'm born and raised in Brooklyn," he said. "I was accustomed to eating great pizza every day. I wanted to take the ingredients for simplicity from my two Italian grandmothers and incorporate what I'm accustomed to eating as a kid, into thin crust brick oven pizza."

CBS 4 tried the eatery's signature thin crust Brooklyn Brick Oven Pizza that comes with the restaurant's signature homemade sauce, Italian imported fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. The pizza was topped with pepperoni.

Cavagnuolo said there is a technique to the bite.

"You have to take the slice and do it the Brooklyn way," he said about a technique of folding the pizza. "Then bite in.".

DC Pie is a true neighborhood casual, vibey spot that has ample dining inside and a nice outside space on the patio.

"Finally we can sit outside (and) we're not sweating," Cavagnuolo said. "With DC Pie we try to incorporate the kind of urban field, because we're next to the Metromover, which is phenomenal. You get that feeling like it's been here a long time."

The restaurant opened just before the pandemic and like most, were forced to shut down early on.

"Even though it was very difficult, it taught us so much about not losing sight of what we're about: great food, extremely affordable and fresh," Cavagnuolo said.

There's a fresh, tasty and elegant summer salad with raw pistachios, grapes and gorgonzola crumbles .

Then imported Italian wood-fired artichokes dressed simply with olive oil, lemon and basil.

The dish has a little bit of a crunch and there is a nice acidity to it along with some char, that all combine for an excellent dish.

During the month of October, proceeds from a tequila-based drink that has strawberry puree and named The Courage will benefit the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation,

DC Pie's signature pepperoni chips are baked in the brick oven. Nothing here is fried.

They are like a better, salty and crunchy fry and so addictive

"We're going to bag them up soon and sell DC Pie chips," Cavagnuolo said.

DC Pie is open seven days a week and they serve lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends.

For more info: Click here