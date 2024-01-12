Taste Of The Town: Magic 13 Brewing Co. features amazing craft beers, live entertainment

Taste Of The Town: Magic 13 Brewing Co. in Little River

MIAMI - As Miami continues to reign as one of the hottest entertainment, food, and drink destinations anywhere, the vibrant and fast-growing area of Little River is quickly becoming the next "big" neighborhood. One special spot is pouring its own special 'magic' into the community.

Magic 13 Brewing Co. is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Little River.

The 10,000-square-foot space housing an indoor taproom, bar, in-house brewery, and a sprawling outside beer garden is the brainchild of owners Ricardo Romano, Richard Fayad, and brewmaster Jean Gabriel Taboada.

"So we have different events every day of the week and we cater to live entertainment and amazing beer," said Romano.

The independent brewery takes pride in showcasing its craft beers made with devotion.

"We have five core beers and we have eight additional rotating beers on tap. Always having 13 beers," said Romano.

Live music and events happen nightly.

When it comes to the food, it is high quality, sustainable cuisine by Meat N Bone. They have an on-site permanent food truck featuring skirt steaks, parrilada platters, Wagu burgers, Buratta salads, and more.



Here's a list of the Magic 13 brews

Brews On Tap

Islander (light, refreshing crisp)

Golden Rules (American blonde)

Garden Party (springtime lager)

Sushi Bar Lager (rice lager)

Dark And Roasty

Black Cadillac (bittersweet chocolate)

El Coyote (Mexican-style stout)

Sour

Magic City

Watermelon Magic City

Peach Lavender Sour

Mango Habanero Sour

Hoppy And Juicy

Hazy Room (low bitterness, citrus rind, and passionfruit aroma)

Lemon City IPA (hoppy, intense)

