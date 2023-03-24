Taste of the Town: Cool beachy vibe, food at Point Break in Plantation

Taste Of The Town: Get your beach vibe on at Point Break in Plantation

FORT LAUDERDALE - Surfs up dude at Point Break in Plantation.

The new, fast-casual eatery is an homage to the famous surf beaches around the world including, of course, the coastal cuisine of Hawaii. It's also a nod to the popular 1991 surf movie of the same name.

"When you think of 'Point Break', for me, you have to think of Keanu Reeves and Gary Busey," said owner and restaurateur Memphis Garrett. "For us, from the decor to the menu items, that's what we want to try to encompass and really take you back to that time in people's lives when it was beach oriented and had a chill vibe."

Point Break is the newest in a lineup of restaurants by Garrett Hospitality Group.

Memphis Garrett might be familiar to CBS News Miami viewers. He placed second in the hit reality show Big Brother back on Season 10 in 2008 and he came back again in 2020 for the Big Brothers All Stars Season 22.

Petrillo asked Garrett how he did on the show.

"I think I ended in 5th place, but I found a wife, so that was good," he said.

"Well, there's your prize," said Petrillo with a laugh.

With Point Break, Garrett is focused on community, choosing Plantation as a prime spot to introduce this beach friendly cuisine to this family-oriented city.

"My goal is to introduce these young kids to new food. I want a seven-year-old to try out Musubi, which is fried Spam," he said.

Tonkotsu at Point Break CBS News Miami

"Did you say fried Spam, actual Spam in a can?" asked Petrillo.

"Yeah," replied Garrett.

And so Lisa's tasting began with the traditional and popular Hawaiian snack "Spam Musubi," which is seared Spam with rice wrapped with nori.

"It's hot doggy," said Petrillo. "It's like a cool hot dog and has the perfect consistency with the rice. It's salty and fun."

Next, Tonkotsu. It's a ramen bowl with marinated pork, noodles, bamboo shoots, and marinated egg, with a broth made with ginger and scallions.

"This is like a gourmet five-star restaurant bowl. It's really delicious and really elegant," Petrillo said.

"It's a fast casual restaurant, but our goal was to blow people away with the food and the products and the amount of flavor, and that's something that we're not skimping on," said Garrett.

They moved on to the Chicken Karage, which are bite-sized morsels of crispy chicken thighs with a sweet and spicy Szechuan glaze. Then it was The Kings Hawaiian Sliders, pork with grilled pineapple and lava sauce, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls.

"Aloha!" said Petrillo. "I mean this is a guilty pleasure. Excellent."

They ended with a sweet treat called Malasadas. Hawaiian donut holes with cinnamon sugar.

Now that's a rad ride!

Point Break is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner.

Point Break

Located in the Shoppes at Cleary

8970 Cleary Boulevard, Plantation

