Taste Of The Town: Chug's Diner award winning Chef Michael Beltran

MIAMI - Native Miamian chef Michael Beltran, an award-winning Cuban-American culinary maestro, has his roots firmly planted in the heart of Little Havana cooking alongside his mother, father, and abuelo.

His remarkable journey into the world of gastronomy commenced at the age of 18 when he began his career as a bartender at Applebee's.

A few years later, Beltran embarked on a culinary adventure that would shape his destiny.

He seized the opportunity to become a highly skilled sous chef at a prestigious Miami restaurant, honing his skills and nurturing his passion for cooking. However, destiny had something extraordinary in store for him.

One fateful day, Beltran stumbled upon the captivating book authored by none other than Miami's culinary luminary, James Beard Award finalist Chef Norman Van Aken. The book delved into the art of cooking with Hispanic and Caribbean flavors in an elevated manner, igniting a spark of inspiration within him.

Driven by this newfound inspiration, Beltran made the bold decision to leave his sous chef position behind and join Chef Norman Van Aken as a prep cook at the iconic "Normans" in Coral Gables. Looking back, he considers it the most pivotal decision of his career. Under the guidance of a culinary master, Beltran blossomed, refining his own talents and expertise.

Following his enriching experience with Chef Van Aken, Beltran continued his culinary journey, working alongside another world-class Miami chef, Michael Schwartz.

This collaboration gave Beltran even more skills.

In 2016, Chef Beltran realized his dream by opening his flagship restaurant, Ariete, nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove. This establishment has since become a culinary gem, renowned for its exceptional cuisine and dining experience.

Today, he stands as a two-time semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: South. In 2021, he earned recognition as a StarChefs Rising Star, a testament to his culinary brilliance. Furthermore, Ariete has garnered acclaim by being honored with a prestigious MICHELIN guide star in both 2022 and 2023.

Adding to his culinary accolades, Chug's Diner, Beltran's inventive Cuban American diner concept, has also been graced with the distinction of a MICHELIN guide Bib Gourmand in 2022 and 2023.