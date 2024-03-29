Call Me Gaby in South Beach radiates European flair

Taste Of The Town: Call Me Gaby in South Beach

MIAMI - Nestled in the vibrant South of Fifth neighborhood on South Beach, Call Me Gaby offers a culinary experience that takes guests to another world.

For seven years, this charming eatery has been a cherished gem, radiating a European flair that captivates both locals and visitors alike.

Owner Cathy Arrighi, drawing from her French and Vietnamese heritage, chose the name Call Me Gaby with a heartfelt reason in mind.

"In my heart, Gabby is the name I love, the name I wish my parents had given me," explains Cathy Arrighi, reflecting on the restaurant's moniker.

With inviting indoor and outdoor dining areas filled with colorful pillows, eclectic trinkets, and classic vintage photographs, Call Me Gaby exudes charm during the day. As the sun sets, the ambiance transforms into that of a seductive and intimate Italian bistro.

"It has a feminine European colorful touch. A woman's touch is in this," said CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

"When we took over this place, I felt it had to be like a house, a home," Arrighi said.

As a woman boss in a demanding industry, Arrighi believes she brings a unique touch to the restaurant.

"I think I can bring the touch of sweetness, being a woman," she reflects, highlighting the blend of toughness and femininity required to succeed.

In the kitchen, the culinary team crafts coastal Italian dishes with pride, using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Signature starters like the Watermelon Salad and Belgium Endive Salad showcase the kitchen's commitment to quality and flavor.

"The blue cheese, the apple, the candied pecans. It's phenomenal," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo about the Belgium Endive Salad.

Call Me Gaby's pizzas, named after women, are renowned for their light, clean flavors, thanks to a dough made with 70% water. Diners delight in options like the Carla, topped with a blend of cheeses and savory Mortadella.

"The dough is super light. The stracciatella cheese, which is my favorite, and the Mortadella—perfectly," said Petrillo.

Another standout dish is the house-made Fiocchetti pasta, filled with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and caramelized pear, finished with a sage butter sauce—a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.

With its delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere, Call Me Gaby has become a staple of South Beach dining. It's Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

