Taste Of The Town: Biscayne Bay Brewing in Downtown Miami
MIAMI - Established in 2012, Biscayne Bay Brewing is an independent brewery driven by a passion for craft beer and a profound love for Miami.
Their goal is to create exceptional beers that reflect the city's essence. Their newest location in Downtown Miami pays homage to the building's history. It was built in 1014 and was a post office.
Biscayne Bay Brewing makes six craft beers in their custom brewery on the third floor. They have partnerships with both the Miami Marlins and the Miami Heat.
The Miami Marlins and Biscayne Bay Brewing have teamed up to brew the next ballpark enhancement at LoanDepot Park, the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall.
As the official independent brewery of the Miami Heat, Biscayne Bay Brewery craft beers can be purchased at all of the team's home games at the Kaseya Center.
Biscayne Bay Brewery's Craft Beers
Regatta Double IPA
ABV: 8.2% IBU 99
Tropical Bay IPA
ABV: 6.0% IBU 69
Marlins Lager
ABV: 4.8% IBU 20
Pass Time Pilsner
ABV: 4.5% IBU 14.2
Miami Pale Ale
ABV: 5.5% IBU 40
La Colada Porter
ABV: 6.5% IBU 35
Biscayne Bay Brewing
100 NE 1st Avenue
Third Floor
Miami
