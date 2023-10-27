Taste Of The Town: Biscayne Bay Brewing in Downtown Miami

MIAMI - Established in 2012, Biscayne Bay Brewing is an independent brewery driven by a passion for craft beer and a profound love for Miami.

Their goal is to create exceptional beers that reflect the city's essence. Their newest location in Downtown Miami pays homage to the building's history. It was built in 1014 and was a post office.

Biscayne Bay Brewing makes six craft beers in their custom brewery on the third floor. They have partnerships with both the Miami Marlins and the Miami Heat.

The Miami Marlins and Biscayne Bay Brewing have teamed up to brew the next ballpark enhancement at LoanDepot Park, the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall.

As the official independent brewery of the Miami Heat, Biscayne Bay Brewery craft beers can be purchased at all of the team's home games at the Kaseya Center.

Biscayne Bay Brewery's Craft Beers

Regatta Double IPA

ABV: 8.2% IBU 99

Tropical Bay IPA

ABV: 6.0% IBU 69

Marlins Lager

ABV: 4.8% IBU 20

Pass Time Pilsner

ABV: 4.5% IBU 14.2

Miami Pale Ale

ABV: 5.5% IBU 40

La Colada Porter

ABV: 6.5% IBU 35



Biscayne Bay Brewing

100 NE 1st Avenue

Third Floor

Miami