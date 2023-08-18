Taste Of The Town: Amelia's 1931 in West Kendall

MIAMI - Amelia's 1931, named after Chef Eileen Andrade's abuela, first opened in late 2017 as a Cuban diner.

So how did the new Amelia's 1931 come to be? Chef Andrade has the answer.

"Three years ago, as we were all struggling with the COVID crisis, my landlord asked me if I'd like the space next door, a dry cleaner, which was on its way out. The original Amelia's was very small and though there was so much uncertainty as to the future of anything, I saw it as an opportunity and took it. Over the last three years we've been secretly transforming that space into the new Amelia's 1931," she said.

In fact, the entire original footprint for Amelia's is now the restaurant's living room lounge and no longer serves as the main entrance.

Now, with a sexy and sophisticated new look, a full bar featuring an intoxicating array of signature cocktails, and a completely new menu and menu concept, it's clear Amelia's 1931 is no longer a Cuban diner.

The new menu signals the arrival of Chef Andrade's most polished menu concept yet.

"Ultimately, I aim to cook food that makes people happy," she said. "But with Amelia's 1931, I wanted something not quite 'fine dining' with all the trappings that come with that term, but certainly something more elevated than what folks find at Finka or even Barbakoa (her BBQ concept at Doral Yard), both of which are closer to comfort food. I loved what we did with Amelia's when we originally opened but this menu, the new look, and the cocktail list feels right for a restaurant with my grandmother's name. It's a little more dramatic, a bit grander but still feels in sync with what people in this neighborhood, which is my neighborhood, are looking for."

The menu includes a precise melding of Cuban and Asian influences.

For example, "Opening Act" small plates include:

Escargot with umami butter and Cuban bread points

Kimchi clam chowder

Col morada (red cabbage) with Granny Smith apple, avocado, red onions and chives

Pork belly with house-made sweet chili and queso frito

Filet mignon "anticucho" with aji Amarillo, salsa criolla and choclo (Peruvian corn)

"Main Event" dishes include:

Boniato gnocchi with rocoto cream sauce, toasted panko and fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano

Braised oxtail with tamal en cazuela.

Gochujang paella brimming with clams, shrimp, octopus, halibut and peas

Steak frites - grass-fed sirloin, dressed with guajillo black bean pepper sauce and served with fries.

Pan-seared halibut with pickled Thai chili, haricot vert, black garlic beurre blanc and arroz con pato

Amelia's 1931 is located at 13601 SW 26th Street.

Reservations are encouraged and a dress code is enforced.