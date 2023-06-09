Taste of the Town: All about loving life at Love Life Cafe

Taste Of The Town: Love Life Cafe in Wynwood serves up delicious plant based food

MIAMI - It's all about a loving life in the kitchen at the appropriately titled Love Life Cafe in Wynwood.

This is the new location of the beloved plant based restaurant that was created by the husband-and-wife team of Veronica Menin and Diego Tosoni back in 2015 .

"I think if you eat right and if you take care of yourself and you are compassionate and conscious about everything else around you, that's a really good way of loving life," Menin said.

She says this way of eating literally saved her husband's life.

"He was overweight and pre-diabetic. And then we started feeling the benefits in our health. They told him, "listen, you have to change your life."

Then, he came back later and completely turned around his health," Menin explained.

The 6,000 square-foot space features indoor and outdoor dining.

Love Life Cafe is known for elevated vegan cuisine and now the menu has expanded and includes natural wines and cocktails.

Menin says the Wynwood community has embraced them and vice versa.

"You know, they're, they're forward thinkers here and they're willing to try new things and we've been very welcomed by the community, which is why we keep growing. So we're not leaving Wynwood ever," she said.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo starts her tasting with the homemade sour dough Pizza Verde.

This one is with garlic , pesto and spinach. The 'cheese' is made from cashews.

"There is no way I would ever know that it's not cheese," said Petrillo.

"I mean, it's mozzarella to me, and that is the point. It's healthy and delicious and feels like an Italian pizza pie."

Next, the Love Life Burger, named Best Burger in America by the Seed Food and Wine Festival, has homemade guacamole, pickles, plant-based cheddar, kale, and cilantro aioli.

It's served with baked sweet potatoes.

"There's so many different textures and flavors inside this burger. And again, if you're sitting here and no one told you you would be thinking you're just having some really delicious gourmet burger. It is really special," Petrillo said.

The Picadillo Bowl tastes just Like original Latin inspired dish but It's meatless and gluten free.

"This is hearty and healthy, and I can already tell even though it's gigantic, it's not going to feel heavy in my stomach", Petrillo said.

They end on the decadent vegan Guava Cheesecake.

Love Life Cafe, where good food that's good for you goes hand in hand.

The restaurant is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information, click here.